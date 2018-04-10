Females sweep Small Business Awards

Women business owners and executives swept this year's Small Business Awards. A ceremony sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration's Guam branch was held at the Guam Museum. It's the 28th year for the awards, which. recognize those who've made an impact in advocating for the interests of small business.

All the 2018 awardees are women, including Kristine Lujan, Vice-president of marketing and public relations for Triple J Enterprises. She is the Women in Business Champion of the Year. "It's only right that we focus on developing a culture and community that facilitates the growth of women professionals and entrepreneurs. Small businesses already make a huge contribution to our local economy and our island. If we were to harness the still largely untapped potential of women entrepenuership and provide them greater support it will lead to more jobs being created, economic growth and a more diverse and representative small business community on Guam," she said.

The other winners were: Major Josephine Blas, Public Affairs officer for the Guam National Guard, for Veteran Small Business Champion of the Year. Melanie Mendiola, Executive Director of Farm to Table won Small Business Champion of the Year. Jocelyn B. Miyashita, Sr. Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the Bank of Guam was named Financial Services Champion of the Year.

Beaudy Camacho of Fundforte won Home-Based Business Champion of the Year.