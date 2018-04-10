Former Archdiocese of Agana chancellor accused of clergy sexual abuse

A new priest stands accused of clergy sexual abuse. Father Adrian Cristobal is named in the latest filing in the District Court of Guam. The victim, 35-year-old L.J.C. is identified only by his initials to protect his privacy.

The former Barrigada parish altar boy alleges he was sexually molested and abused by Father Adrian on several occasions from 1995 to 1997. One incident occurred after mass.

Though the teen thought he would be scolded for not tucking in his shirt, he alleges Father Adrian told him to undo his pants so he could show him the proper way. Instead, the priest allegedly grabbed his penis and asked “Do you like that?” That’s when the priest allegedly masturbated the teen boy and continued to ask “Do you like that?”

The boy was able to push the priest off him and run home. In a separate incident, during a retreat at a private Ipan Beach, the teen reports Father Adrian called the altar boys one by one into a big tent.

Though L.J.C. refused to go when his name was called, he could hear other boys saying “Stop. You’re hurting me!” After that retreat, L.J.C. noticed some altar boys never came back to serve mass.

A final incident occurred after a funeral mass.

The priest allegedly locked the door and grabbed L.J.C.’s penis putting the teen boy in pain and prompting him to push the priest off him and run out.

In other instances, the victim reports Father Adrian hugged and caressed his ear making him uncomfortable.

He’d ultimately quit being an altar boy, but acted out as a cry for help. L.J.C. is suing for $5,000,000.

Though Father Adrian is listed in the Archdiocese of Agana’s clergy directory, his status reads “priest on mission.”