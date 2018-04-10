Grieving mother remembers Zachary Dayrit

He was the youngest of three siblings. The family of 23-year-old Zachary Dayrit is speaking out the day after losing him in a deadly car crash. It happened just down the street from their home.

A mother in mourning, saying, "He's a loving boy. Everybody loves him. He cares so much about his nephew, my grandson, Ezra. He's just a loving caring. He's such a good boy." Stella Flores Dayrit walked around her youngest son's bedroom...showing us how he liked to workout, his uniform from when he was in his high school's JROTC program, his dogs, and the drum set he would always play while at home.

"Is this a nightmare, or something? Until now I can't believe this happened. I don't believe this is happening to me," she said, still in shock at her family's sudden loss. She recalls the early morning phone call she received from the hospital about her son, Zach.

A mother looks over at the drum set her youngest son would always play at home, as she mourns his death. Stella Dayrit says her son, Zachary, 23, was a music and animal lover. He died early Monday after his car crashed into a utility pole along Route 3 in Dededo. pic.twitter.com/3wc9dNyZmE — KUAM News (@kuamnews) April 10, 2018

"As soon as the lady said Zachary was in the emergency room, so I just told my husband let's go...as we passed Okkodo, we saw the car on the side like its super smashed. I already know it's his car," she recalled.

Police say Zach lost control of his car along Route 3 near Okkodo High School early Monday. The car ran off the road, hit a guard rail before colliding into a concrete pole. Stella in fear of what would come next as they rushed to GMH, saying, "So as soon as we get there. My son is gone. He's already in the plastic. His head all bandaged and all blood all over."

These are some of the last images Zach posted on his social media - his final moments - enjoying the night out with his coworkers at a company appreciation party in Tumon. Sister Zasharae Christine said, "He was a really good person. He was always there for me. He brought smiles to everybody. He was always willing to help his family. Tried his hardest, worked his hardest."

Zasharae says she spoke to Zach the night before the accident, as he would often check in on her son - his 6-year-old nephew. The family still in shock that's he actually gone, saying, "I miss him...I miss his company so much. He always checked me at work. If I'm hungry or ate or if he can see Ezra or hang out at my house."

His mother said between tears, "I'm sure wherever you are now baby, I love you so much. I just hope you help us...because I don't know how to go on like this."

Rosaries for Zach are being said nightly at the Santa Barbara church in Dededo.