Guam Sports Complex getting big improvements

Apr 10, 2018

More improvements are in store for the heavily-used Guam Sports Complex in Dededo. Officials broke ground on baseball park enhancements, including a new concession facility and restrooms, expanded sidewalks and an additional parking lot. The $800,000 in funding comes from a federal housing block grant administered by GHURA. 

The complex serves more than 50,000 residents in the surrounding communities.  The sports fields have actually been in planning and development for more than 40 years, says Governor Eddie Calvo, adding, "I remember uncle Greg Calvo talking about. I think he even had a drawing at that time, years ago, about his dream about this complex here. Though he's not with us here physically, I know he's up there in heaven looking down and really shaking his head with affirmation on the progress that's been made particularly to this area here."

The late Commissioner Greg Calvo was a longtime supporter of local baseball leagues. The enhancement projects are expected to be completed by December.

