Rev & Tax has satellite locations for tax dropoffs

The deadline to file your taxes is just a week away. To speed up the process, the Department of Revenue and Taxation announces its satellite locations opening April 16 and 17.

Only those dropping tax returns without payments can head to Micronesia Mall and Agana Shopping center courts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days. If you need time to pay, extension forms also will be available at the satellite locations, however, the you still could be penalized for not making payment by the April 17th deadline.

Taxpayers ready to make payments can file at the Rev & Tax in Barrigada, the Department of Administration, Treasurer of Guam office on the first floor of the ITC Building and the Department of Public Works One-Stop Center in Upper Tumon.

