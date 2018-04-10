United creates 20 more flights from Toyko, Nagoya

United Airlines is doing their part to help boost the Japanese market. The airline has just announced a total of 20 additional flights from Tokyo/Narita and Nagoya to Guam will run from August 2nd to the 27th.

Of these flights, 13 will operate out of Tokyo/Narita and 7 out of Nagoya.

Using 120-seat B737-700s and 166-seat B737-800s.

The additional flights will help to meet the high Japanese travel demand during the summer holidays.

United is currently the only U.S. airline that operates flights between Guam and Japan and operates more than 40 regular non-stop weekly flights between Guam and four Japanese cities.

The airline will continue to monitor market conditions and adjust capacity to meet travel demand.