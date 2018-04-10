Woman expected to plead guilty to killing her year-old child - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Woman expected to plead guilty to killing her year-old child

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 3:46 PM Updated:

A mother accused of nearly killing her one-year-old more than two years ago is set to plead guilty to the charges against her this month.

Crissy Manley appeared in court today telling the judge she is voluntarily seeking counseling. She was arrested in March 2016 along with Joe Duenas Jr. after the child was admitted to the hospital. KUAM files show Duenas is accused of holding a flame close the child, while Manley is accused of striking the baby after being fed up with his crying.

She faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, child abuse, and family violence. Details of the plea agreement have not yet been published.

A change of plea hearing is now set for April 23, to allow the prosecution to make corrections to the agreement.

  Public Health discusses inspection policy

    Senators discussed Public Health inspections during a public hearing. Inspectors saying they work closely with restaurant owners to correct any violations. Though, that Department is swamped with checking thousands of facilities with limited staff.
    A new priest stands accused of clergy sexual abuse. Father Adrian Cristobal is named in the latest filing in the District Court of Guam. The victim, 35-year-old L.J.C. is identified only by his initials to protect his privacy.
    Friends and coworkers of the 37-year-old man hit and killed by a car early Monday returned to the site of the crash in Dededo today. They put together this makeshift memorial. As reported, the victim, Andrew Brewer, worked for the Agana Heights Mayor's office.
