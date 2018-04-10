Woman expected to plead guilty to killing her year-old child

A mother accused of nearly killing her one-year-old more than two years ago is set to plead guilty to the charges against her this month.

Crissy Manley appeared in court today telling the judge she is voluntarily seeking counseling. She was arrested in March 2016 along with Joe Duenas Jr. after the child was admitted to the hospital. KUAM files show Duenas is accused of holding a flame close the child, while Manley is accused of striking the baby after being fed up with his crying.

She faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, child abuse, and family violence. Details of the plea agreement have not yet been published.

A change of plea hearing is now set for April 23, to allow the prosecution to make corrections to the agreement.