South Korean soccer player accused of rape allowed to return home

Apr 10, 2018

A South Korean soccer player accused of rape has been allowed to return home until his pretrial conference and jury trial this Summer. Byong Oh Kim has since pleaded not guilty to multiple criminal sexual conduct charges.

In January, the victim alleged she had been raped by Kim at Leo Palace Resort. She eventually got away running into a security guard who then helped her to call police. Kim is an attacker for the Sangju Sangmu team and with the Republic of Korea Army.

He must check in via phone or email with probation on Guam, and is ordered to stay within the confines of the military base. Kim is scheduled to return to Guam to continue his case on July 18.

