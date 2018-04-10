Harmon Industrial Park water outage

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GWA announces an emergency water outage today Tuesday, April 10, 2018 starting immediately until 9:00pm.
Crews are making repairs on a main water line.
Areas affected: The entire areas of Harmon Industrial Park
For more information on the outage contact GWA’s 24/7 phone line at 646-4211 or log onto www.guamwaterworks.org or like us on at www.facebook.com/guamwaterworksauthority