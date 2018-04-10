Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Yuki Shin

Yo Kyung Shin says, "You can just call me Yuki, that's what everyone calls me - Ms. Yuki - and I am a teacher for music choir and I teach all grades I have ninth graders all the way to 12th graders, mostly sophomores and juniors I have and I've been teaching at Simon Sanchez High School for 12 years now."

Christopher, a Senior, said, "I think I love most about her is she creates that connection with the students like any other teacher. She finds what we like and she just knows how to connect with us and that's the thing I love most about her."

When asked that are three main qualities that make her a good teacher, Yuki said, "You need to have passion about what you teach and about who you teach and you need to have compassion because there's students there's still in the making everyone is but especially in their adolescents there's things going on in their life with home with their peers so they need compassion also and along with that I think patience is a virtue sometimes they test their patience sometimes it's hard but with patience you'll be a great teacher."

As for a main message she wants her students to leave with at the end of the school year, she said, "I think the most important thing they need to learn is to love others love is something is something I emphasize and compassion because I think this generation lacks a lot of love. It's becoming selfish and one of the reasons because they don't receive much love from home, a lot of them lack that support system at home and I show a lot of love, and when they learn they learn to respect, cope and work with, teach other and that's kind of collaboration is really necessary in whatever field they're going to go into whether its music in the future whatever they're doing, we all live each other we have to live as social people learning accept one another forgive one another, want them to learn in school and carry on for the rest of their life."

Patricia , a Freshman, said, "I think Ms. Yuki is really understanding she doesn't only teach us the notes and the music she also teaches us how to be a great person, how to be understandings she also teaches us good sportsmanship because we have a lot of competitions so I really like that about her she doesn't only teach , what she wants to each other things like choir stuff.. she teaches us to prepare us for the real life."