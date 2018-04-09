Funeral planned in Texas for slain airman stationed on Guam - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Funeral planned in Texas for slain airman stationed on Guam

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 10:43 AM Updated:

Funeral services are set for Tuesday in Texas for the airman murdered on Andersen Air Force Base last month. Airman 1st Class Bradley Hale's body was flown to his hometown in Montgomery, Texas. An autopsy revealed that he had been slashed on the neck.

He was found dead inside the base quarters. Now, investigators have yet to release new details since confirming a suspect, an airman as well, was taken into custody after knife was found at the scene. The Airman was read his rights and placed in pretrial confinement on suspicion of Murder or Manslaughter, but no official charges have been filed at this time.

The military says the investigation is ongoing.

I the meantime, Hale will be laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery.

