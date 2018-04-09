Eyewitness recalls car speeding through marathon finish line

The United Guam Marathon was nothing short of a running success, with thousands of runners crossing the finish line. But an unexpected scare had police on alert, as a car sped right through the finish line, as the marathon was well underway.

It was her first United Airlines Guam Marathon. One witness who asked not to be identified recalled leaving her house at 4:30 am heading to Tumon to walk the 5k with her family. The rain forcing runners to stand under the canopy, when all of a sudden a car sped by.

"I saw a car, a maroon car, you know speeding going into the finish line," she recalled. She suspects the driver was male, with multiple passengers in the backseat, who somehow managed to get right pass the barricades.

Officers from the Guam Police Department gave chase, and while the car accelerated, the witness recalls runners and event volunteers screaming in fear. "I was there my goodness I was scared everybody was so scared 302 you know what happened that's a bad experience," she said.

It was at the finish line minutes before the 5K that a car was seen speeding through; luckily no one was injured and the 4,000 runners finished strong. The eyewitness said, "It's so scary, but good thing God is good. It was raining, so we were there under the canopy and then those runners went to the beach first cause still early. I'm thanking the Lord nobody got hurt ."

Despite the hiccup, the United Guam Marathon was a run to remember. With lively performances, runners hitting the pavement and others crossing the finish line in record time

Police have yet to confirm if any arrests have been made.