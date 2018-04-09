Guam officials train in the event of a nuclear attack

Terrorism. Radioactivity. Weapons of Mass Destruction. What would our island do in the event of a nuclear attack? This story might offer some relief when thinking about that question. Guam Homeland Security is offering specialized training throughout the week for multiple government agencies, so they're prepared for the worst.

A nuclear attack is an event we hope to never have, but the Guam Homeland Security and Office of Civil Defense is ensuring the island's preparedness for just that. In coordination with the Counterterrorism Operations Support Center for Radiological/Nuclear Training, the agencies will be hosting multiple trainings throughout the week on these very topics.

Guam Homeland Spokesperson Jenna Blas said, "It is a way for our island's response personnel to learn together, become familiar with protective measures, protective actions for life safety and to ensure that everyone knows what to do if there was a radiological/nuclear incident on island."

Participants of the class include federal and local government, first responders, military, and private organizations. Luke Jancsek is a course coordinator from CTOS, and told KUAM News, "This is our AWR-140 course. It gives people just a basic understanding and an introduction to what we teach the WMD Rad/Nuc portion."

That includes threat recognition, protective measures, notifications, and incident area management. The course was last offered more than a decade ago, and has since been updated, said Jancsek adding information covering the worst-case scenario. "If a nuclear detonation did occur on island or you just have a hazardous material shipment with radiological material in it...how would you handle that?" he questioned.

While the offering of these courses is not a result due to imminent threat from other nations like North Korea, like the old saying goes "It's better to be safe than sorry." Blas said, "It is a goal of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense ensure all emergency response personnel across the board are adequately trained. Not only for radiological nuclear, but all hazard events and threats."

The classes being offered are awareness level courses, but there are discussions for Guam Homeland to bring interactive "prevent and response" courses in the future.