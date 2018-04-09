Rescued swimmer's status remains unreported

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Police and hospital officials aren't providing the status of the swimmer rescued from southern waters over the weekend.
Guam Fire reports the call for a possible missing male swimmer was made just before 8 p.m. Saturday at Ipan Public Beach.
GFD, GPD, and Coast Guard Units responded and located the swimmer who was transported to Naval Hospital for further evaluation.