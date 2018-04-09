Medicinal marijuana program status hearing planned

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be in the spotlight at a legislative informational hearing Tuesday. The Department projected to give an update on the status of the Medicinal Marijuana Program, after rules where voted into place.

Also informing senators on Senior Citizens services such as St. Dominic's Care Center under the MIP program. As reported, there was confusion, when a letter was sent to families from St. Dominic's Administration that "custodial care" is no longer covered under MIP, and patients would have to relocate.

Finally, they'll talk about regular establishment inspections.

To include the latest restaurant to close, Martinez Kitchenette in Dededo with a D rating due to a roach infestation.

The hearing is set for 2pm tomorrow at the Guam Congress Building.