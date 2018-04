More details on that robbery at Micronesia Mall last month. As reported, 21-year-old Reynold John was arrested for third degree robbery.

Court documents detailing that the victim had just withdrawn $200 from the ATM.

That's when John allegedly came running up to the victim and grabbed the cash.

It was surveillance footage that caught a clear photo of the suspect that ultimately led to his arrest, only to find he was already in jail for an unrelated charge.