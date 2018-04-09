Cars hits utility pole, driver killed - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cars hits utility pole, driver killed

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 4:33 PM Updated:

Police investigated a serious crash that happened along route 3 near Okkodo High around 2 am today. Investigators say the driver of a Lexus lost control of the car when he ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and collided with a utility pole. He was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.

Family on social media have identified the driver as 23-year-old Zachary Dayrit, a graduate of Okkodo High School.

The deadly scene, his sister posting, was close to home.

Highway Patrol investigators are looking into all factors, including speed, weather, alcohol, or drugs.

An autopsy for Zachary is pending.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rescued swimmer's status remains unreported

    Rescued swimmer's status remains unreported

    Police and hospital officials aren't providing the status of the swimmer rescued from southern waters over the weekend. Guam Fire reports the call for a possible missing male swimmer was made just before 8 p.m. Saturday at Ipan Public Beach. GFD, GPD, andMore >>
    Police and hospital officials aren't providing the status of the swimmer rescued from southern waters over the weekend. Guam Fire reports the call for a possible missing male swimmer was made just before 8 p.m. Saturday at Ipan Public Beach. GFD, GPD, andMore >>

  • Medicinal marijuana program status hearing planned

    Medicinal marijuana program status hearing planned

    The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be in the spotlight at a legislative informational hearing Tuesday. The Department projected to give an update on the status of the Medicinal Marijuana Program, after rules where voted into place. AMore >>
    The Department of Public Health and Social Services will be in the spotlight at a legislative informational hearing Tuesday. The Department projected to give an update on the status of the Medicinal Marijuana Program, after rules where voted into place. AMore >>

  • Man wanted for robbery has already been arrested for separate incident

    Man wanted for robbery has already been arrested for separate incident

    More details on that robbery at Micronesia Mall last month. As reported, 21-year-old Reynold John was arrested for third degree robbery. Court documents detailing that the victim had just withdrawn $200 from the ATM. That's when John allegedly came runninMore >>
    More details on that robbery at Micronesia Mall last month. As reported, 21-year-old Reynold John was arrested for third degree robbery. Court documents detailing that the victim had just withdrawn $200 from the ATM. That's when John allegedly came runninMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly