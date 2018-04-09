Cars hits utility pole, driver killed

Police investigated a serious crash that happened along route 3 near Okkodo High around 2 am today. Investigators say the driver of a Lexus lost control of the car when he ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and collided with a utility pole. He was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.

Family on social media have identified the driver as 23-year-old Zachary Dayrit, a graduate of Okkodo High School.

The deadly scene, his sister posting, was close to home.

Highway Patrol investigators are looking into all factors, including speed, weather, alcohol, or drugs.

An autopsy for Zachary is pending.