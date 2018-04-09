Homeless man dies after being hit by car on Wusstig Road - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Homeless man dies after being hit by car on Wusstig Road

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 4:29 PM

Tragedy up north today after a car accident. Police report a man walking along Wusstig Road in Dededo was hit by a Toyota RAV4. It happened around 1:19 a.m. along the outer northbound lane of Marine Corps Drive. The man was rushed to GMH, but didn't survive.

Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald has identified the victim as one of his staffers, 33-year-old Anthony Brewer.

Brewer was reportedly homeless, but able to graduate from the village's night school program, where he obtained his GED. An autopsy is pending.

No arrest has been made yet.

