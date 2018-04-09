Cleanup crews work for days cleaning up post-Holi Festival - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Cleanup crews work for days cleaning up post-Holi Festival

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 4:17 PM Updated:

The first ever Holi Festival over the weekend getting a lot of positive reviews from festivalgoers. Crowds enjoying a night of music, games, food, and color. But, now that the party is over, several have spent the last couple of days getting the Guam Greyhound Park cleaned-up.

That group includes iRecycle's Peggy Denny and her team, who said, "Saturday night I had UOG's Green Army helping me. So Christine Oh and Erica, a former member of Green Army, she's graduated and Jordan and a new guy Clinton who came and helped me. Yesterday Phil Cruz with the Center for Island Sustainability and Allison Hadley, both who had been with Green Army, were helping me sort through the trash and make sure we get all the recyclables out of it."

Event coordinators had a crew cleaning up today, as well. Denny says she will work with them for next year's event to ensure there is more recyclable waste used.

Ultimately, the all ages event was a success.

