DOC makes emergency food services deal

The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency. According to Deputy Director Kate Baltazar, the emergency contract will ensure no lapse in food services.

She told KUAM News, "If a contract expires and there's no emergency procurement contract in place, the current vendor, even if they were your previous vendor, they can no longer provide services. You want to make sure that if you see the procurement process is going to take a little bit longer or it's going to take longer, you want an emergency contract in place. So that kicks in and services are not interrupted."

Baltazar adds that this is the first time the department has experienced this issue as they would previously supply their own food services.

Currently they spend about a $100,000 per month in meals.

DepCor officials hope GSA will resolve the issue soon.