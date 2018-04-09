Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over.

"Unfortunately, the law reduced funding necessary to operate the carnival," said the governor. "A few weeks ago, the mayors came to my office and we discussed the challenges that they face this year. We've heard many voices from the community asking that the tradition of the Liberation Day Carnival be continued."

He continued, "To support our community's annual celebration of our Liberation, my administration will assist. I have tasked a team of my cabinet members to organize a carnival or fair with food, music, dancing, and maybe a few surprises."

Adelup says details such as funding, the carnival dates, and other specifics "are still being ironed out."