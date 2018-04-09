Governor creates team to take over carnival duties - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 3:42 PM Updated:

The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned,  but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over.

"Unfortunately, the law reduced funding necessary to operate the carnival," said the governor. "A few weeks ago, the mayors came to my office and we discussed the challenges that they face this year. We've heard many voices from the community asking that the tradition of the Liberation Day Carnival be continued."

He continued, "To support our community's annual celebration of our Liberation, my administration will assist. I have tasked a team of my cabinet members to organize a carnival or fair with food, music, dancing, and maybe a few surprises."

Adelup says details such as funding, the carnival dates, and other specifics "are still being ironed out."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Cleanup crews work for days cleaning up post-Holi Festival

    Cleanup crews work for days cleaning up post-Holi Festival

    The first ever Holi Festival over the weekend getting a lot of positive reviews from festivalgoers. Crowds enjoying a night of music, games, food, and color. But, now that the party is over, several have spent the last couple of days getting the Guam GreyMore >>
    The first ever Holi Festival over the weekend getting a lot of positive reviews from festivalgoers. Crowds enjoying a night of music, games, food, and color. But, now that the party is over, several have spent the last couple of days getting the Guam GreyMore >>

  • DOC makes emergency food services deal

    DOC makes emergency food services deal

    The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency. According to DMore >>
    The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency. According to DMore >>

  • Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

    Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

    The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over. More >>
    The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly