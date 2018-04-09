Social photo helps catch teen stabbing suspect

Social media helped nab one suspect. 18-year-old Dre Antonio Flores was arrested in connection to a February stabbing.

Court documents state the victim was found bleeding from the abdomen after a fight at the Outrigger beachside.

Though he couldn't identify his attacker then, a photo of the suspect on the beach with his group before the fight, helped solve the case.

A second victim who was stabbed in the chest was also identified through this investigation, but told police he didn't report it.

Flores was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and a special allegation for a possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.