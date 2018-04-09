Drunk woman tells cop she's from the future

She told police she came from the future. 25-year-old Brittany Young was apparently speeding and drunk when she was pulled over by police early Saturday morning.

Court documents state, she didn't hide her drunkenness and stated, "Hi officer, I'm wasted." When asked where she came from, she repeated "March 2019."

Puke visible in her car and her blood alcohol content level was more than double the legal limit.

Her near-future involved a jail cell, where she spent the rest of her weekend.