Drunk woman tells cop she's from the future - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Drunk woman tells cop she's from the future

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 2:33 PM Updated:

She told police she came from the future. 25-year-old Brittany Young was apparently speeding and drunk when she was pulled over by police early Saturday morning.

Court documents state, she didn't hide her drunkenness and stated, "Hi officer, I'm wasted." When asked where she came from, she repeated "March 2019."

Puke visible in her car and her blood alcohol content level was more than double the legal limit.

Her near-future involved a jail cell, where she spent the rest of her weekend.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • DOC makes emergency food services deal

    DOC makes emergency food services deal

    The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency. According to DMore >>
    The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency. According to DMore >>

  • Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

    Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

    The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over. More >>
    The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over. More >>

  • Social photo helps catch teen stabbing suspect

    Social photo helps catch teen stabbing suspect

    Social media helped nab one suspect. 18-year-old Dre Antonio Flores was arrested in connection to a February stabbing. Court documents state the victim was found bleeding from the abdomen after a fight at the Outrigger beachside. Though he couldn't identiMore >>
    Social media helped nab one suspect. 18-year-old Dre Antonio Flores was arrested in connection to a February stabbing. Court documents state the victim was found bleeding from the abdomen after a fight at the Outrigger beachside. Though he couldn't identiMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly