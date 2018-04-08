Calvo comments on foreign labor progress - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Calvo comments on foreign labor progress

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 1:20 PM Updated:

"Things are looking better, but we're not celebrating just yet." That's Governor Calvo's take on the renewed H2B foreign labor approvals. The USCIS granted construction worker visa petitions last week for the first time in more than two years.

The 2018 National Defense Authorization Act allows up to 4,000 visas per year for military-related projects. But the Governor continues to withhold support for the buildup saying he wants the same consideration for civilian projects. "On the one hand, the federal government was telling us we're important to national security, but on the other hand they were denying our community the ability to support national security or our own growing economy," he said.

"We need the federal government to help by approving the petitions we are sending for outside the fence projects. But make no mistake, we continue to work on building a local and regional labor pool," Calvo said.

The Governor says the Guam Labor department is partnering with local employers through its American Job Center. Calvo is encouraging companies to invest in the local workforce through federally funded training programs.

