An island sports tradition: Smokin' Wheels

Get your tickets now for Smokin Wheels at all Foody's locations

One day tickets are $10.00

Weekend passes are $20.00

Events are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

As always Drag racing will kick off Smokin Wheels on Friday night at the Drag Strip in Yigo

Drifting goes down on Saturday with a handful of drifters from Japan going head to head with Guam's best

You can still register for both dragging and drifting by going on to guamraceway.com and fill out registration forms

Tom Akigami, Event Organizer, said, "Drag racing is going to start on Friday April 13th at 7:00 pm until 11:00 pm and then Saturday we'll have the finals for the drag racing and that is going to start from about 5:00 pm all the way to about 10:00 pm. On the drifting side you're going to find 6 competitors coming out from Japan. We have a couple of pros and some pro-ams coming out going up against our local boys and girls and it's going to be an event you don't want to miss."