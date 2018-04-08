United Airlines Guam Marathon draws international participants

6th annual United Airlines Guam Marathon drew runners from 15 countries in Asia and as far as Ireland to Guam's premier international running event that included a marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K race distances.

UGM welcomed Naoko Takahashi back to the island. Takahashi a 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medalist, returned as the 2018 international race ambassador. Sponsors and race volunteers took on a total of 15 aid stations, offering runners local snacks such as apigigi and coconut candy. After the race, runners and their families enjoyed the BBQ Beach Party that featured live local entertainment and food and beverages at Ypao Beach overlooking the beautiful Tumon Bay and Two Lovers Point.

Ben Ferguson, Event Organizer, said, "All in all we are extremely happy. We are just south of a thousand runner from Japan, 600 runners from Korea and we are at 200 runners from China so international participation is fantastic. Of course resident and US participation is amazing as well so real happy with that result. So after our runners get done with the event we'll get them down here to the finish line. We have a beautiful finish line set up. Get their medals to them and get the towels to them and get their beach mats to them. We have a BBQ going on and we've got a live band and all sorts of fun going on down at the beach right after the event."

Results:

Male Marathon - Top Three Finishers A Sweep By Japan Runners

Shun Goroutani 2:32:14 Japan

Female Marathon

Tomomi Sawahata 2:47:31 Japan

Guam Swept The Half Marathon Race:

Male Half Marathon

Ryan Matienzo 1:19:09 Guam

Female Half Marathon

Manami Iijima 1:25:25 Guam

Male 10k

Wataru Okamoto 34:29 Japan

Female 10k

Io Akashi 40:48 Japan

Male 5k

Kenta Arase 16:47 Japan

Female 5k

Mio Sakka 21:12 Japan

Sam Shinohara, United's managing director of operations Asia/Pacific, said, "United is very proud of our UGM title sponsorship. This event means so much to our company and almost 1,000 employees that call Guam home, because it allows us to proudly carry out our role as Guam's hometown airline.

Nate Denight, president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, said, Thousands of international visitors are now enjoying our beautiful island after the race and contributing millions of dollars to our local economy.

Complete race results will be posted on unitedguammarathon.com and on the UGM app.