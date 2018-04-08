Numerous defendants making trial tough

Trial should've started on Friday the 13th, but that won't be the case for the nine men charged in connection to last year's murder in the prison. What seems to be the problem? Too many defendants - all with extensive criminal histories - making it difficult for the court to appoint attorneys without conflicts.

One by one, attorneys are conflicting out, as Mars Johnson said, "I do intend to withdraw as counsel for Mr. (Jeremiah) Isezaki," being the latest to file his motion to withdraw. He joins 11 other defense counsels unable to represent any of the nine defendants charged in connection to last year's murder in the prison. Judge Anita Sukola, during a hearing on Monday, taking notice and vacating Friday's trial start date.

She advised parties this is enough reason to "toll" or to suspend the running statute of limitations for those defendants who asserted their right to speedy trial. "The court finds that the number of defendants, including you guys, charged, and the seriousness of these charges, the graveness of the offenses, has made it difficult to secure representation for various defendants. To date, 20 different attorneys have been appointed to this matter," she said.

Defendants Marvin Rechim, A-Last Simiron, Benster Benjamin, Isler Miller, Jimmy Hadley, and Albert Santos II are charged with the murder of prison detainee, Manson Isar. Andrew Rios, Jr., meanwhile is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, accused of digitally penetrating Isar. Just recently, through a superseding indictment, two additional defendants were charged.

Vimson Menisio and Jeremiah Isezaki are accused of soliciting or conspiring for Isar's aggravated assault and murder.

Though a number of defendants have pending motions before the court, including motions to sever, dismiss, or to allow jurors to view the crime scene, they will just have to wait.

"The court will not hear the opposed motions until I am satisfied that the attorneys appointed to represent the defendants in this matter have had enough time to talk to your client and to advise their clients on the seriousness and the gravity of the charges against them, and the implications of the pending motions. Not only yours, but what's going to happen to the other six? What's going to happen with the other five? Because it does affect you," said the judge.

Only defense's motion to obtain a forensic expert and investigator has been granted.

A new trial date will be scheduled during a hearing on April 16.