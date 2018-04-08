Meet the Teacher of the Year semifinalists: Marianne Gutierrez

On April 20, a new Guam Department of Education of Teacher of the Year will be announced. There are seven nominees that are competing for the coveted title. Let's meet our first semi-finalist from Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School.

Marianne gutierrez is part of the Dolphin family at the Harmon school. "I've been here for 15 years," she said. "I've taught kinder, 2nd grade, I've been a curriculum coordinator and now 5th grade."

One of her many students said, "She is a really kind teacher so whenever we need help she lets us talk to our classmates who understands it and it also makes it easier for us because sometimes it hard for some students to learn by our teacher so it's nice to learn with our students."

When asked why she decided to become a teacher, she said, "Nursing was actually my intention but I took a job at a day care so m7y first day on the job was very challenging exhausting but it was just the most fulfilling experience I was surrounded by kids that were just so eager to learn and so I was on my last year of the nursing program at the university but I decided that I didn't want to do something lifelong that I didn't love doing so ended up choosing teaching."

She says her love for teaching stems in "I just love the interaction that I have with them just being part of a profession that I'm able to instill lifelong learning and its nice when I meet with parents or former students and they tell me all their accomplishments. It's pretty rewarding to know that after so many years they still remember who I am moved on to college and even just joined the military."

The main message she wants her students to leave with at the end of the school year is, "Our possible class motto for this year is written by Andre Geed - you can't cross the ocean until you lose sight of the shore so I want them to always remember to not focus on the barriers and obstacles that come their way; I want them to believe in themselves that they can accomplish things have the courage to move forward get out of their shell and know that's their so much ahead of them."

Her student said, "My teacher deserves to be teacher of the year because she really helps us as students and helps us to be in the six grade and I think I'm ready because of her."