Name: Brian K. Cruz

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 29

HT: 6’0” WT: 200lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Yona

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos on right side of the neck Japanese Kanji, Dangerous.

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Assault

Criminal Warrants: CF0717-16, CM0490-17

Issued: 11/28/2017, 10/08/2012

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).