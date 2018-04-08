Brian K. Cruz - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Brian K. Cruz

Posted: Apr 09, 2018 9:07 AM Updated:

Name: Brian K. Cruz

             Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 29

             HT: 6’0”   WT: 200lbs

             Eyes: Brown   Hair: Black

Last known village:  Yona

 

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Tattoos on right side of the neck Japanese Kanji, Dangerous.

 

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

 

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, Assault

 

Criminal Warrants: CF0717-16, CM0490-17

 Issued: 11/28/2017, 10/08/2012                                                

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel  Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357). 

All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

  DOC makes emergency food services deal

    The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency.
  Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

    The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over.
  Social photo helps catch teen stabbing suspect

    Social media helped nab one suspect. 18-year-old Dre Antonio Flores was arrested in connection to a February stabbing. Court documents state the victim was found bleeding from the abdomen after a fight at the Outrigger beachside.
