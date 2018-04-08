Name: Drake L. Guzman

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 34

HT: 5’6” WT: 176lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Maina

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Right Forearm: Knife with Ribbon

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Criminal Warrants: CF0235-15

Issued 01/16/2018

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).