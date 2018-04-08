Dorilena Chinel aka: Lena - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Name: Dorilena Chinel aka: Lena

             Female / Pacific Islander / Age: 32

             HT: 4’9”   WT: 120lbs

             Eyes: Brown   Hair: Black

Last known village:  Yigo

 

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Right back shoulder “Star” color red and green, Right ankle of a Hibiscus.

 

Wanted for:  Violating the Conditions of Probation

 

Initial Charges: Burglary, Retail Theft, and Traffic Violation

 

Criminal Warrants: CF0592-16, CF0248-13, and 1C00773141

 Issued 03/06/2018, 01/16/2018, and 01/25/2018                                               

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357). 

All calls will be kept STRICTLY CONFIDENTIAL  

  Cleanup crews work for days cleaning up post-Holi Festival

    The first ever Holi Festival over the weekend getting a lot of positive reviews from festivalgoers. Crowds enjoying a night of music, games, food, and color. But, now that the party is over, several have spent the last couple of days getting the Guam Grey
  DOC makes emergency food services deal

    The Department of Corrections has entered into a 30-day emergency food service procurement process with their current vendor, Basil Food Industrial Services Corporation, due to delays in the selection process by the General Services Agency. According to D
  Governor creates team to take over carnival duties

    The annual Liberation Carnival will go on. The Mayor's Council doesn't have the money to host it now that casino gaming has been banned, but Governor Eddie Calvo has tapped a cabinet team that includes the Airport, GVB, and Chamorro Affairs to take over.
