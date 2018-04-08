Name: Dorilena Chinel aka: Lena

Female / Pacific Islander / Age: 32

HT: 4’9” WT: 120lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Yigo

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Right back shoulder “Star” color red and green, Right ankle of a Hibiscus.

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Burglary, Retail Theft, and Traffic Violation

Criminal Warrants: CF0592-16, CF0248-13, and 1C00773141

Issued 03/06/2018, 01/16/2018, and 01/25/2018

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).