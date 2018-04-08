Name: Roland J. Guzman aka: Jun

Male / Pacific Islander / Age: 34

HT: 5’8” WT: 220lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Last known village: Barrigada

Scars/Marks/Tattoos: Right Arm: Dragon and Angel

Wanted for: Violating the Conditions of Probation

Initial Charges: Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

Criminal Warrants: CF0119-13

Issued 02/23/2018

If you have any information regarding this individual or if the individual being sought would like to self-surrender, please contact the Marshals Division Warrant & Intel Section at 475-3513 or call Crime Stopper at 477-HELP (4357).