Lane closures in Dededo after pair of fatal car crashes

Two people are dead in separate car accidents reported in Dededo early Monday. Police say the first accident happened around 1:20 am along Marine Corps Drive and Wusstig Road. The victim was hit by a car. The second crash happened around 2:07 am along Route 3 and Okkodo High School after the driver ran off the roadway. Further details of the crashes have not yet been released. The victim’s names are unknown for now. No word if any arrests have been made.

Investigators have northbound lanes along Marine Corps Drive near the first accident scene closed off, while all lanes at the second accident scene except the outer westbound lane will be closed off. GPD’s Highway Patrol is investigating.