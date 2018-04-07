TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR APRIL 9-15

Route 3 Widening



Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at along Route 3 from just south of Route 28 to just north of Chalan Kareta.



Bile/Pigua Bridge Replacement (Merizo)



Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at the Bile and Pigua Bridges. Intermittent traffic stoppages should be expected for up to 5 minutes at both the Bile and Pigua Bridges between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. as construction progresses.



Route 1/3 Intersection Improvements (Dededo)



Motorists are advised that construction activities are ongoing at the Route 1/ Route 3 intersection. The Route 1 northbound left lane west of the intersection will be a left turn-only lane onto Route 3. Two northbound through lanes will be maintained. Motorists traveling northbound on Route 1 through the Route 3 intersection are advised to move to the right two lanes in advance of the intersection.



On Monday, April 9, 2018, a portion of one northbound lane after the traffic light at Micronesia Mall parking area will be closed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and expect delays. Two northbound through lanes will be maintained.



On Tuesday, April 10, 2018 through Thursday, April 12, 2018, a portion of the Route 1 northbound left turning lane to Route 3 will be closed from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution and to carefully drive onto the open left lane if turning onto Route 3. Two northbound through lanes will be maintained. Motorists traveling northbound on Route 1 through the Route 3 intersection are advised to move to the right two lanes in advance of the intersection.



Route 3A Pavement Restoration



Motorists are advised that construction activities will begin at Potts Junction at the intersection of Route 3/3A/9 this week. The southbound lane (Route 3A to Route 3) will be closed for construction. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, observe all posted speed limits and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers.



Guam Economic Development Authority (GEDA) - San Vitores Road Flood Mitigation Project (Installation of additional storm water and trench drain inlets between Fujita Road and Route 14)



The GEDA contractor will continue inlet construction between Sand Castle and the Westin Hotel. Lane reductions will occur on both directions between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays during these times.



Route 1 – Hagatna



The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews will continue installing pavement marking and paint the raised median along Route 1 between Guam DPW and Micronesia Mall starting from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Motorists are advised to expect delays during these times due to intermittent lane closures and shifts.



Lucas Sablan Blvd – Gill Breeze



The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays.



Santate Lane – Nimitz Hill



The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays.



Erskin Drive – Agat



The Department of Public Works (DPW) Highway Maintenance crews have completed the road bed preparations for hot mix asphalt paving. Paving to commence shortly. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through the construction areas and to expect delays.



Motorists are advised to drive cautiously through all construction zones, observe all posted speed limit and construction signs, and carefully heed to flaggers. Alternative routes and/or adjusting drive times when feasible are encouraged.



