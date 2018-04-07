Bordallo says late former Hawaii senator was "strong ally for Guam"

Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Daniel Akaka from Hawaii.



“I am saddened by the death of my friend and former colleague, Senator Daniel Akaka from Hawaii. Senator Akaka served for 36 years in Congress and was a true champion for the people of Hawaii, and all Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans. He was a strong ally for Guam’s issues during his time in the Senate, and I cherished his consistent support and friendship. He was a dedicated public servant who ardently fought for veterans and his constituency.

"I extend our community’s condolences to the people of Hawaii as they mourn his passing. Senator Akaka will be missed.”