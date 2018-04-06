A little unity can go a long way in the legislature

More is not necessarily merrier as four Democratic teams fight to win in the Primary election. But if the party expects to take Adelup, a little unity can go a long way - according to Legislative Majority Leader Senator Tom Ada.

"It doesn't help the situation when you've got four teams running," Ada said. "Unless somehow we're able to honestly agree that whoever wins, the other three is going to come behind them and support."

What are the chances of that you think? "Well, it hasn't happened in the past," Ada said. "I don't know why it would happen this time." Call it the Carl Gutierrez Effect - the former two-term Governor, a notoriously sore loser, with most political insiders expecting him to take his supporters across party lines in the general election to vote for republicans Ray Tenorio and Tony Ada.

"All it takes is one guy to swing his supporters over to the other side and influence the outcome of the election," Ada said. Talk to any Republican and they'll tell you - the BOTA team is counting on a boost from at least one of the losing Democratic teams' supporters in the General Election. Ada says he's backing the team of Lou Leon Guerrero and Josh Tenorio - but what if they lose against Aguon/Limitiaco, Rodriguez/Cruz or Gutierrez/Bordallo?

"After the primary if the team I'm supporting now does not prevail, I will continue to support whatever the Democrat team is," Ada said. You're not going to flip over to the Republicans? "No, no, no," Ada said.

After announcing he won't be running to keep a seat in the Legislature, Republican Senator Tommy Morrison wouldn't say outright if he will be supporting the BOTA team of Tenorio/Ada. "I think there are many good candidates out there," Morrison said. "It's definitely going to be an interesting race for many of them to get their message out to the people of Guam. I wish everyone the best."

Morrison said he has been to one BOTA event in Umatac, but other than that, will he be out campaigning for the GOP?

"I'm definitely going to take a step back and spend time with my family," Morrsion said.

Now that we know who Ada and Morrison are supporting - or not supporting – let’s check out our KUAM News Twitter poll on the strongest Gubernatorial candidates. We asked you who the strongest Democrat Lt. Governor candidates were – and with over 5,000 votes cast – Alicia Limtiaco was your favorite with 53% of votes cast. David Cruz – Dennis Rodriguez’ running mate was second with 44%. Josh Tenorio was third with 2% of votes cast and Fred Bordallo got just 1% of votes.

And who does Twitter think is the strongest Democrat candidate for Governor? With over 3,000 votes cast, Dennis Rodriguez Jr took top honors with 62% of votes cast, Frank Aguon was second with 24%. Carl Gutierrez was third with 8% of votes and Lou Leon Guerrero was last with 6% of votes.