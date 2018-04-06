I Hinanao-ta exhibit showcases journey of the Chamorro people

The Guam Museum will be opening a new, permanent exhibit by this month. "I Hinanao-ta" will showcase the journey of the Chamorro people, from their origins to present day.

After long delays, the Guam Museum will feature a permanent exhibition at their facility in the heart of Hagatna. At Wednesday's special board meeting, President of the Department of Chamoru Affairs, Johnny Sablan, announced that the exhibit will be available by this month. "The permanent exhibit is about the journey of the Chamoru people, I Hinanao-ta," he said proudly.

The exhibit will follow the timeline of the Chamorus, starting from ancient times following all the way to modern Guam. Over a hundred artifacts will be on display, representative of the Chamoru culture.

"It's really Chamoru-centric, so we're very happy," said Sablan. He added that the exhibit will also be a great educational resource for anyone who wants to learn more about the culture. "This permanent exhibit was designed also for Chamoru educational purposes, so those who are looking for information where we came from, definitely it would be a great source to come here and study on it," he explained.

The stories will be translated in Chamoru, accompanied with English synopses. The announcement comes after the contract extension with the Galaide Group, who are contributors. "We're very proud of the Technical Review Committee for putting it together and it's been long awaited. We'd like to thank all those who have contributed in the past," he said.

Sablan is just glad that the museum will finally be able to showcase a permanent exhibit. "It's unbelievable," he said. "We believe the people of Guam will be happy."

Additionally, as of Thursday, the Guam Museum has changed its operating hours. They will now be open seven days a week, from 8am to 2pm

The Guam Museum has also extended the exhibit "Treasures of FestPac" through May 20.