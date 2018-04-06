Island elderly find new home, community in Macheche center

They're living out their golden years at a new Day Care Center in Macheche. After Catholic Services closed up shop in Barrigada this week, with island mayors picking up the services.

Our island's man'amko are playing bingo, crossword puzzles, making a home at the new Adult Day Care Center in Macheche, Dededo. "We just couldn't leave the man'amko behind and the employees who have been working for so many years behind either," said Angel Sablan, executive director of the council.

Thanks in large part to the Mayors that picked up the services, after a GovGuam contract with Catholic Social Services ended in March. Sablan says they are now responsible for the adult day care program, in home services, and the dementia center along Wusstig Road. The same staff making the move easy, with Sablan saying, "It's been a smooth transition, we had a few hiccups, we need to get sanitary permits, fire inspections to refurbish Macheche Community Center to become the Adult Day Care Center."

But, where'd they get the money?

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares says they are using funds from Public Health's Division of Senior Citizens to help with operating costs for the next 6 months. "Now we have the air-cons running all day long rather than part of the day when we have neighborhood activities," she explained. "The Adult Day Care and Dementia Center Services are important for the daily lives of Guam's Senior Citizens. However the transition between Catholic Social Services, and the Mayor's Council of Guam is only a temporary fix - temporarily until Public Health finds a new vendor. But if they don't find a new vendor by September, I guess we'll continue the program."

Savares hoping a nonprofit steps up to take over responsibility for a vital service, saying, "The importance of having the services for this man'amko is families can still go out and work to provide necessities for household to manage and operate."

Not to mention, it's a home for our seniors.