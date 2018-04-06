Delays in prison murder trial likely

Trial is scheduled to start next Friday for the men charged in connection to the murder in the prison, but delays are likely.

As reported, two additional defendants have been charged.

Jeremiah Isezaki is charged with conspiracy and solicitation and Vimson Menisio charged with solicitation to murder and solicitation to aggravated assault.

They join accused murderers Marvin Rechim, Benster Benjamin, Albert Santos II, Jimmy Hadley, A-Last Simiron, and Isler Miller and accused rapist Andrew Rios, Jr.

A number of motions will be argued in a hearing on Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.

Those include motions to dismiss and motions to sever - some defendants arguing they'd be prejudiced going to trial as a group.

Those court filings detail who said what to investigators - some defendants claiming sole responsibility for the killing, others refusing to talk until they could strike a deal with the government, and others denying any involvement.

How the court rules on those motions could change next Friday's jury selection start.