Delays in prison murder trial likely - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Delays in prison murder trial likely

Posted: Apr 07, 2018 1:23 PM Updated:

Trial is scheduled to start next Friday for the men charged in connection to the murder in the prison, but delays are likely.

As reported, two additional defendants have been charged.

Jeremiah Isezaki is charged with conspiracy and solicitation and Vimson Menisio charged with solicitation to murder and solicitation to aggravated assault.

They join accused murderers Marvin Rechim, Benster Benjamin, Albert Santos II, Jimmy Hadley, A-Last Simiron, and Isler Miller and accused rapist Andrew Rios, Jr.

A number of motions will be argued in a hearing on Monday before Judge Anita Sukola.

Those include motions to dismiss and motions to sever - some defendants arguing they'd be prejudiced going to trial as a group.

Those court filings detail who said what to investigators - some defendants claiming sole responsibility for the killing, others refusing to talk until they could strike a deal with the government, and others denying any involvement.

How the court rules on those motions could change next Friday's jury selection start.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Delays in prison murder trial likely

    Delays in prison murder trial likely

    Trial is scheduled to start next Friday for the men charged in connection to the murder in the prison, but delays are likely. As reported, two additional defendants have been charged. Jeremiah Isezaki is charged with conspiracy and solicitation and VimsonMore >>
    Trial is scheduled to start next Friday for the men charged in connection to the murder in the prison, but delays are likely. As reported, two additional defendants have been charged. Jeremiah Isezaki is charged with conspiracy and solicitation and VimsonMore >>

  • Bordallo says late former Hawaii senator was "strong ally for Guam"

    Bordallo says late former Hawaii senator was "strong ally for Guam"

    Courtesy: NBCNews.comCourtesy: NBCNews.com
    Courtesy: NBCNews.comCourtesy: NBCNews.com
    Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Daniel Akaka from Hawaii. “I am saddened by the death of my friend and former colleague, Senator Daniel Akaka from Hawaii. Senator Akaka served for 3More >>
    Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo issued the following statement on the passing of former Senator Daniel Akaka from Hawaii. “I am saddened by the death of my friend and former colleague, Senator Daniel Akaka from Hawaii. Senator Akaka served for 3More >>

  • Holi Festival is Saturday in Tamuning

    Holi Festival is Saturday in Tamuning

    It's a festival of colors and love. Holi Festival 2018 is all set for this Saturday at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning. Participants can expect a day of entertainment, games, food, and more. Ranjna Dewan, Event Organizer, said, "This is something thatMore >>
    It's a festival of colors and love. Holi Festival 2018 is all set for this Saturday at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning. Participants can expect a day of entertainment, games, food, and more. Ranjna Dewan, Event Organizer, said, "This is something thatMore >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly