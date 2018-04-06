Holi Festival is Saturday in Tamuning - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Holi Festival is Saturday in Tamuning

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 6:14 PM Updated:

It's a festival of colors and love. Holi Festival 2018 is all set for this Saturday at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning. Participants can expect a day of entertainment, games, food, and more.

Ranjna Dewan, Event Organizer, said, "This is something that we do in India every year so people gear up for this. It's a part of our life and culture and bringing to Guam is a new experience. To experience it and play with the colors. It's not knowing the person next to you, you don't have to know them its go ahead and smear them with color. Its bringing the community together becoming one."

The festival is from 3pm to midnight and open to all ages. The first 1,000 people to show up will get a free shirt.

You can find out more by checking them out on social media at 'Holi Festival Guam'.

