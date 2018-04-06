Phase II of Tumon streetlight project completed

It's a festival of colors and love. Holi Festival 2018 is all set for this Saturday at the Guam Greyhound Park in Tamuning. Participants can expect a day of entertainment, games, food, and more. Ranjna Dewan, Event Organizer, said, "This is something thatMore >>
It's lit in Tumon, thanks to the Tumon Bay Streetlight Rehabilitation Project. Phase II was completed and the switch was flipped across GVB & Proa. The $1.8 million project is an effort to repair longstanding streetlight issues, lighting up the streets toMore >>
There's a new venue making big waves in Tumon. The grand opening was held last night for the new Splash Bar and Cafe. UnderWater World Director Jeff Schindler told KUAM News, "It's our new lounge venue that we're doing in our second floor gallery area, anMore >>
With less than two days left to race day, runners are lacing up their shoes for this year's United Guam Marathon. Whether you're running the 5K, 10K, half marathon or the full marathon, packets are now available for pick up at the UGM Expo at the Pacific More >>
GPD's Robbery Suppression Task Force was checking up on a suspect in Mangilao when they found drugs. 39-year-old Don Allan Borja Mendiola is charged with manufacture of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substanceMore >>
Longtime heavy equipment supplier and rental company Morrico Equipment is now under new ownership. (Actually, it's now an employee-owned company, one of the very few on-island.) Company founder Alan Morrison says as a way to incentivize employees, and attMore >>
A bill to further regulate above-ground storage of fuel oil received mixed reviews at a public hearing Friday. Drawing the most attention was the new fee and insurance requirements for owners of fuel tanks of 55-gallons or more. GEPA Administrator Walter More >>
Police were on the lookout for a man caught on camera after he allegedly robbed a store at the Micronesia Mall. But, he was already being held in prison. 21 year old Reynold Jay John is charged with 2nd degree robbery. It was reported at the Micronesia MaMore >>
It appears there will be multiple trials for the former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Board members charged with holding secret meetings and violating the Open Government Law. In a decision and order issued late Thursday, Judge Anita Sukola grants severaMore >>
Three teachers are one step closer to being named the Guam Department of Education "Teacher of the Year". Out of the seven semi-finalists, Superintendent Jon Fernandez announced the finalists during a press conference at Cars Plus in Maite. They are: ValeMore >>
