Splash Bar and Cafe opens in Tumon

There's a new venue making big waves in Tumon. The grand opening was held last night for the new Splash Bar and Cafe.

UnderWater World Director Jeff Schindler told KUAM News, "It's our new lounge venue that we're doing in our second floor gallery area, and it's something unique it's something different. We've had the animals we've had this space we had everything that we needed and we decided to transform it in the evening to a very unique space for people to come in and relax and enjoy themselves and just be engaged by the environment."

Schindler adds you won't see anything else like this on Guam. It's their effort stay innovative. Underwater World has been in Tumon for almost 20 years.

The new Splash Bar and Cafe is open from 5pm to 11:30pm, every day.

