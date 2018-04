With less than two days left to race day, runners are lacing up their shoes for this year's United Guam Marathon.

Whether you're running the 5K, 10K, half marathon or the full marathon, packets are now available for pick up at the UGM Expo at the Pacific Islands Club in Tumon - that's where late comers can also sign up.

The race starts bright and early Sunday morning, finishing with a island-style party at Ypao Beach.