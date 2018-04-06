Hearing held to extend GEDA's lease with Manhita Farms

They've got a plan, but not enough time. Officials from Manhita Farms appeared before Guam Legislature on discuss a measure that would extend the current lease agreement between Manhita Farms and GEDA.

Testimony was heard today down at the Guam Congress Building on Senator Tom Ada's Bill 256. The proposed legislation would extend the current lease of fifty acres of land in the Dededo-Yigo area to Manhita Farms, LLC for an additional 26 years. It would also allow five 10-year renewal options under mutual agreement - basically totaling up to a 75-year lease agreement between Manhita Farms and the Guam Economical Development Authority.

Co-Owner of Manhita Farms former senator Michael Limtiaco, and President of Pacific Unlimited Inc. John Limtiaco both appeared to speak in favor the bill. "The revenue model is basically to produce fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs on Guam to meet underserved food needs and anticipated demand," said the former.

Manhita Farms plans to include an egg farm, produce farm, and compost in their plans for increased production. So that Guam can become more sustainable and self-sufficient, versus its reliance on imported goods.

However, Vice Speaker Therese Terlaje had her concerns how extending Manhita's lease would affect other local famers, asking, "How would this fit into the current market or have an impact on small business? But with Guam's high demand for produce, more farmers will be needed. Even if Manhita Farms was able to grow every square inch on that farm, we won't even account for 5% of the produce needed on island. This island needs every farmer we have now, it needs Manhita Farms's capability, and we need hundreds of more farmers."

Additionally, Senator Mary Torres voiced out her issues on the bill, like how the previous contract was very clear on the lease term and that an extension would be beneficial to Manhita's business. "So now you've got this plan. In order for this plan to work, you need to extend the term beyond what the clear original intent of this lease was. Absolutely not beyond 50 years, you shall not. You must stay, you cannot extend. So now you're saying we're going to breach that. We're going to renegotiate that," she said.

And while her concerns are valid. They're focusing on the bigger picture that matter. "We were not aware that USDA or the bank we work with would take the risk for such a short year with that amount of money. We never entered this thinking we were going to get any more than twenty-six years and if this body feels that the sustainability and food safety of this island isn't an important, we're fine. We'll stick to our twenty-six years and we won't put another dime into it," Limtiaco said.

Other testimonies was also heard, including those of Guam Fishermans Co-op president Manny Duenas, who is in favor of the bill. "These guys have got it sophisticated, maybe it will be the demonstrative model for the farming community," he offered.