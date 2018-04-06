Don Mendiola, 39, charged with drug manufacturing

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
GPD's Robbery Suppression Task Force was checking up on a suspect in Mangilao when they found drugs. 39-year-old Don Allan Borja Mendiola is charged with manufacture of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Court documents state, during a check of the suspect's home, authorities found a marijuana plant and an undisclosed amount of meth.