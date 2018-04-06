Carnival may not happen, but mayors commit to fireworks show - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Carnival may not happen, but mayors commit to fireworks show

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 4:55 PM Updated:

The carnival might be a bust, but it seems the fireworks are projected to light up the sky this Liberation Day, after mayors say the show must go on.

While there's still debate if a Liberation Carnival will happen, Mayors are certain they want fireworks in July but not for the 4th of July only Liberation. "This is a tradition we are celebrating our freedom...I think we should step up to the plate and do something it only happens once a year and it celebrates our freedom," said Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane, stressing that fireworks are a must for Liberation Day's festivities.

While Piti Mayor Jesse Alig is weary of the Mayor's Council financial woes, he urges that any decisions about financing proceed with caution. "Spending money uselessly when we don't have it is not taking care of posterity, our children I support it at $5,000, but recklessly spending it, we should cap it. We can definitely plan for liberation and make it memorable the right way without having to spend a useless amount of money," he said.

Mayors ultimately deciding they'll take $5,000 from their dues to pay a fireworks vendor. However that money is only a loan to the Liberation Committee, who hopefully will raise enough to cover costs.

But will the show go off with a proper bang?

You might recall last year, the fireworks were launched unexpectedly in the early morning, only a show for those camped out to watch the Parade. This year, we'll just have to wait and see.

