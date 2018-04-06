Services held for the AK worker killed during Mes Chamoru celebration

Family of the late Leebrick Manglona laid him to rest today, after the 35-year-old was killed last month during a company party. Charged with his murder is co-worker Jonathan Ross Pangelinan. A family member told KUAM he was there, and had no reason to suspect the night would end in bloodshed.

Family of the late Manglona is still in disbelief. "It's so hard to understand - up to this day now, I don't believe we're here. As we speak, saying we are going to put him to rest," said Jerome San Nicolas. He was one of many present at AK Toyota's Mes Chamoru celebration last month. He was there with his cousin, Leebrick Manglona and Jonathan Ross Pangelinan, both AK employees.

"I was at AK. I was present there with Leebrick and Jonathan Ross Pangelinan. We were all together. We were all having a good time," said San Nicolas. "We were all dancing like brothers. I didn't see no hardships."

Minutes after leaving the party, San Nicolas tells KUAM he got the call. Manglona was dead. The next day, Pangelinan charged with his murder.

The dealership's surveillance footage show the men were in a scuffle. Manglona was on his hands and knees on the pavement as Pangelinan allegedly beat him until he was pulse less and breathless. "Fifteen minutes. I get a phone call saying one of my brothers is gone," he added. It's so hard to understand. What made it go that far? That's my question."

He added, "I did not see a grudge match between Jonathan Ross Pagnelinan or Leebrick Manglona. It was totally fine. We were cheering beers back-to-back."

Also struggling to say goodbye, Eleanor Manglona San Nicolas, a second mother to Manglona. "It's hard to let him go. He's the person that didn't deserve this. But all we wonder is why. How come? I'm out of words. It's something that we're still trying to take in. The person that did it is a very close family member; they grew up together. He was just practically our neighbor."

San Nicolas telling KUAM, there's no hard feelings here. Only love.

"And his family is always welcome, in our hearts, to come over, to mourn, to weep together. We don't want this to keep us distant," he said. "As far as Jonathan, we're going to leave it up to the lord and the law. To do what has to be done. Who am I to judge anybody?"

Manglona was 35 years old. And although gone, he won't be forgotten. "Fly high, fly free, boy, and let the law take its place and we'll see you someday," said family members.

San Nicolas added, "I just want to let you know brother, ride easy. I'll see you another day."