Mother of slain airman seeks justice

He was less than one month shy of his 21st birthday when his life was cut short. Airman First Class Bradley Hale's body sent to his hometown in Montgomery, Texas on Monday. The family making arrangements, as they prepare services to say their final goodbyes. Though official charges have not yet been filed, investigators say the suspect in custody, an airman as well, has been placed on pretrial confinement on suspicion of murder or manslaughter.

And now, Bradley's mother, spoke with KUAM News over the phone - remembering her son and seeking justice following his death.

A mother in search of answers. "It's unbelievable," said Charla Hale. "I feel like I'm in a nightmare and every morning when I wake up that it'll all have been a really bad dream and I'll have my baby back. But, it's just how someone could do that to someone else is beyond me. Let alone it being your fellow airman. They are supposed to be battle buddies. They are supposed to be brothers. And I just don't understand it."

Charla is speaking out about her son, after he was found dead on Andersen Air Force Base last week. Bradley was apparently stabbed. The unnamed suspect, also an airman, taken into custody after investigators found a knife and a lot of blood at the scene. Military investigators unable to release more details for now.

"I just don't know the why and I that's what I struggle with...how anybody could do that to such a sweet person?" she continued. "I want whoever did this to pay for this crime."

Charla says Bradley was an honor roll student for several years, and played the bass clarinet in his school band in Texas. He also volunteered for a variety of community events. "He loved to play games, loved to spend time with his family and friends. Constantly smiling and very funny," she shared.

Bradley, an electronic warfare journeyman for the B-52 bomber, was deployed to Guam from Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana this past January. Charla was on her way home when she received the call that three uniformed military personnel were at her front door.

The mother said, "She said the words 'Air Force' and 'we regret to inform you'...I don't really remember much after that. It was just really hard to hear because especially when they tell you they can't tell you what happened, just that he passed away."

Another day went by before Charla would be given details about her son's death. But, as she waits to find out more from investigators, she has this to say to the suspect, saying, "We live in a world where people take each other lives every day and it happens in all different manners. The way that this person took away my Bradley may have felt like they were hurting him. But guess what? He's not in any more pain.

"The only people this person hurt is every single person that loves him and we'll have to carry this pain for the rest of our lives now."

And for Bradley, the grieving parents shares this thought: "I would want to tell him that he will always be a part of me and I will never forget him and I will carry him with me wherever I go until I see him again."

Bradley's body will arrive in Houston on Monday. Services will be held in Montgomery, Texas the following day.