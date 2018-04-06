Morrico Equipment is now employee-owned - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Morrico Equipment is now employee-owned

Posted: Apr 06, 2018 4:09 PM Updated:

Longtime heavy equipment supplier and rental company Morrico Equipment is now under new ownership.  (Actually, it's now an employee-owned company, one of the very few on-island.) 

Company founder Alan Morrison says as a way to incentivize employees, and attract much-needed new ones, they decided to launch an ESOP, or employee shared ownership plan. He says the staff will earn shares based on time worked in the company. The announcement was made Thursday, and a consultant was brought in to explain the complicated details to employees.

"When they work out what they gain to benefit simply for doing their job, hopefully the characteristics of owning the company changes that employee attitude to, 'Hey, this is my company now'," he explained.

Morrison says they hope to add many more employees to help meet anticipated growth from the military buildup.  He started his company some 28 years ago after arriving from Australia.

