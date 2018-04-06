Storing fuel above-ground legislation meets mixed reviews

A bill to further regulate above-ground storage of fuel oil received mixed reviews at a public hearing Friday. Drawing the most attention was the new fee and insurance requirements for owners of fuel tanks of 55-gallons or more.

GEPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero supports the measure, telling KUAM News, "If federal EPA downsizes, this is the reason why we need this legislature to pass this bill into law because then it will give us, Guam EPA, the local authority, the ability to oversight and procure what we need to conduct this. If US EPA downsizes and money is removed we need the authority to ensure these tanks are regulated correctly."

But businesses such as auto dealerships who use the tanks in their service departments and elsewhere oppose adding more fees and costs, especially on top of the already rising taxes.

Philippe Gerling represents the Nissan Auto Corporation and said, "That bulk tank is in a containment room, so that should there be a spill it is completely contained. But now we would need to get a permit and insurance, for what has been in place for the better or twenty year or almost thirty years, so it's difficult to make sense of it. We just got hit by an increase in business privilege tax, all the costs are going up. This is just adding to the cost of business."

Gerling says ultimately it is the Guam consumer that is going to have to pay.